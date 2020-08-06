Crawford will play in goal in Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Oilers, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford has been anything but steady through the first two games of the series, allowing 10 goals on 64 shots. The Blackhawks' defense as a whole will need to clamp down in their own zone if they are to slow down the Oilers' elite forward group and make things easier for the 35-year-old Crawford.