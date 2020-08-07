Crawford will start Game 4 on Friday against Edmonton, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Crawford allowed three goals on 28 shots in Game 3 but still came away with the win. With a chance to close out the series Friday, expect the 35-year-old to be locked in for Game 4. Crawford will be opposed by Mikko Koskinen.
