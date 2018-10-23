Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Tuesday

Crawford will get the home starting nod versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford will look to build upon his victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday after sitting out the second of the Blackhawks' back-to-back Sunday against Tampa Bay. The Montreal native has been solid in his return from a nearly 10-month absence due to his concussion, as he is 1-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .941 save percentage.