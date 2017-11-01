Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Wednesday against Philadelphia

Crawford will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford has been dialed in this season, registering a 2.12 GAA and .935 save percentage in 10 appearances, but a lack of offensive support from his teammates has led to him posting a disappointing 5-4-0 record over that span. The 32-year-old backstop will look to snap a two-game losing streak Wednesday in a home matchup with a Philadelphia team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.

