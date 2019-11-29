Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In net against Avs
Crawford will start Friday's game against the Avalanche, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Crawford posted a 32-save shutout against the Stars in his last start, and he'll try to deliver a similar result against an Avalanche club that's scoring 3.54 goals per game. The veteran netminder brings a 2.77 GAA and .920 save percentage into this tricky matchup.
