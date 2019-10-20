Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In net Sunday
Crawford will start Sunday's game against the Capitals, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Crawford gave up nine goals in his first two starts and lost both. He bounced back in his last outing, however, holding the Oilers to one goal on 28 shots in his first win of the season. Crawford will look to build on that effort against a 5-2-2 Capitals team.
