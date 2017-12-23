Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In the crease Saturday
Crawford will start in the blue paint Saturday in New Jersey against the Devils, Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford allowed four goals to the Stars in his last start, but only seven combined in the five games before that. He will attempt to get back on the winning path Saturday against a New Jersey club that sits in the middle of the pack in scoring (3.00 goals per game) at the home rink this season.
