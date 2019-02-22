Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Inching closer to return

Crawford participated in Friday's morning skate and hopes to take the return-to-play concussion test over the weekend, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reports.

Crawford won't dress for Friday's game against Colorado or Sunday's matchup with the Stars, but if he's able to clear the final concussion test this weekend, he could be added to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's road game against Anaheim. Once Crawford's given the green light, Collin Delia will likely be shipped to AHL Rockford.