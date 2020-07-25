According to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca, the Blackhawks have included Crawford (undisclosed) on their 31-man playoff roster.

Crawford has yet to participate in training camp due to an undisclosed issue, but his inclusion on Chicago's postseason roster all but confirms he'll be traveling with the team to Edmonton on Sunday, so the Blackhawks are clearly hoping he'll be available at some point during their qualifying round series against the Oilers. The 35-year-old netminder was finding his groove towards the end of the regular season, posting a 6-4-0 record while registering a 2.41 GAA and .930 save percentage in 10 consecutive starts to close out the campaign. If he's available, Chicago could pull off the upset over Edmonton. If he's not, the Blackhawks could be knocked out in short order.