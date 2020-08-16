Crawford yielded two goals on 26 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Saturday's Game 3.
Crawford was strong in goal, but he wasn't better than Marc-Andre Fleury at the other end of the rink. The 35-year-old Crawford has allowed 10 goals on 99 shots in three games during the series. He'll more than likely start the second half of a back-to-back in Sunday's must-win Game 4.
