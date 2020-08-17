Crawford stopped 48 of 49 shots Sunday in a 3-1 win over Vegas in Game 4.

The Blackhawks were badly outshot in this one but Crawford was a stabilizing influence from beginning to end. As a result Chicago was able to stave off elimination for at least one more game. Crawford doesn't possess the prettiest numbers this postseason -- his save percentage is a pedestrian .908 through eight games -- but he has produced big saves at big moments against both Edmonton and Vegas. He'll be back between the pipes Tuesday in Game 5.