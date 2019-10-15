Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Knocks off Oilers
Crawford stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 win over the Oilers on Monday.
Crawford and the Blackhawks did a great job in silencing the Oilers, as only James Neal's late third-period tally prevented Crow from getting a shutout. It's a welcome good game after Crawford had allowed nine goals over his first two appearances. The 34-year-old will have plenty of time to rest ahead of Friday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
