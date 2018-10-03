Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Lands on IR

Chicago placed Crawford on injured reserve Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Coach Joel Quenneville believes Crawford could return to the lineup as soon as Oct. 18 against Arizona, but there's no reason for the veteran netminder to occupy a spot on the active roster until he's ready to rock. Cam Ward will shoulder starting duties for the Blackhawks until Crawford's given the green light.

