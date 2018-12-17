Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Leaves game due to injury
Crawford was taken out of Sunday's game against San Jose due to an undisclosed injury.
Crawford was involved in a nasty collison during the game, which led to him being pulled. The biggest concern for the netminder would be a possible head injury after having missed a significant chunk of time last season due to a concussion. The team should provide an update on the Montreal native prior to Tuesday's matchup with Nashville.
