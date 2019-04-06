Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Leaves game without obvious cause

Crawford was replaced by Cam Ward in the second period of Friday's game versus the Stars, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

It's not readily apparent why Crawford left the game, as he had stopped all nine shots up to that point there wasn't an obvious injury. However, he didn't stay on the bench after being pulled, signalling he could be injured. More information should come out soon, and the Blackhawks will need to call up another goalie from AHL Rockford if Crawford can't go Friday versus the Predators.