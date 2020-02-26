Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Lit up by Blues
Crawford made 31 saves in a 6-5 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.
It was a rough outing for Crawford in Chicago's first game after shipping out fellow goaltender Robin Lehner at the trade deadline. Crawford gave up a season-high six goals, the first time an opponent beat him more than three times in a game since before Christmas. Crawford had entered the game with a sparkling .930 save percentage in February and will look to get back on track Thursday in Tampa Bay.
