Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Looking to bounce back Saturday

Crawford will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Predators.

Crawford surrendered three goals on 32 shots en route to his first loss of the campaign Thursday against Minnesota, but that was a minor hiccup in what has otherwise been an exceptional start to the season for the veteran backstop. Prior to Thursday's defeat, Crawford posted a superb 1.00 GAA and .971 save percentage while racking up three straight victories out of the gate. He'll look to pick up his fourth win of 2017-18 in a tough home matchup against a Predators squad that has potted 10 goals over its past two games.