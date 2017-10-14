Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Looking to bounce back Saturday
Crawford will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Predators.
Crawford surrendered three goals on 32 shots en route to his first loss of the campaign Thursday against Minnesota, but that was a minor hiccup in what has otherwise been an exceptional start to the season for the veteran backstop. Prior to Thursday's defeat, Crawford posted a superb 1.00 GAA and .971 save percentage while racking up three straight victories out of the gate. He'll look to pick up his fourth win of 2017-18 in a tough home matchup against a Predators squad that has potted 10 goals over its past two games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers first loss of season Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 41 Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Yields lone goal in second straight start•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Receives starting nod for Saturday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...