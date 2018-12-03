Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Loses fifth straight

Crawford was victimized for three goals on 41 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Crawford's record falls to 5-11-1 with a 3.17 GAA and .903 save percentage. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks' netminder had an eventful performance Sunday that included him nearly coming to blows with Flames' goalie, Mike Smith. Ultimately, there would be no fight and Chicago would lose for the sixth time in its last seven games. The nightmare season in the Windy City rolls on.