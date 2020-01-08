Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Loses goaltending duel
Crawford turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.
Crawford was a big reason the Blackhawks were able to keep it close, but they couldn't answer a pair of tallies from the Flames' Elias Lindholm. The 35-year-old goalie wasn't able to string wins together -- he's now lost five of his last six starts. Crawford dropped to 7-12-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 22 outings. Robin Lehner (knee) practiced before Tuesday's game, so he could be in the mix for Thursday's game versus the Predators, which means Crawford's time as the primary starter is likely nearing its end.
