Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Loses to Allen and Blues
Crawford allowed two goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to St. Louis.
Crawford allowed a pair of even-strength goals in this one, and his team was unable to solve Jake Allen who carded his second shutout against the Blackhawks this season. Having just completed his ninth consecutive start, Crawford may be in line for a rest Wednesday when Chicago hosts the Sharks.
