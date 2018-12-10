Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Losses continue to pile up

Crawford made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Sunday.

Crawford allowed two goals on the first seven shots but got lucky when his team was able to rally and tie the game at 2-2. However, they were unable to get a third shot past Carey Price and wound up losing 3-2 after Montreal's Tomas Tatar scored with less than two to play in the third period. Crawford and the Hawks have now lost seven straight in what's been a disastrous season for both player and team.