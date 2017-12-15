Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 27 saves in win over Winnipeg

Crawford turned away 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's win over the Jets.

Crawford has been dynamite since returning from injury, putting together four straight impressive victories. He's allowed two or fewer goals in each start and is now 15-7-2 on the season with a .934 save percentage. The 32-year-old is one of the best fantasy netminders in the game and needs to be in your lineup whenever the Blackhawks take to the ice.