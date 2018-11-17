Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 31 saves in loss to Kings

Crawford stopped 31 of 32 shots but was beaten twice on two shootout attempts in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

The veteran netminder had little chance on the lone goal he allowed in regulation, as the puck caromed into the net off Duncan Keith's skate, but Crawford faltered when it mattered most, getting beaten by Ilya Kovalchuk and Anze Kopitar to put a quick end to the shootout. Despite his 4-6-1 record, Crawford still carries a solid .916 save percentage through 11 games this season.