Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 31 saves in loss

Crawford allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Crawford suffered his first regulation loss since Oct. 26. Despite Thursday's defeat, Crawford still owns a terrific save percentage during the month of November, covering six starts. He and Robin Lehner have provided Chicago with a steady, veteran tandem.

