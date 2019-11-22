Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 31 saves in loss
Crawford allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Crawford suffered his first regulation loss since Oct. 26. Despite Thursday's defeat, Crawford still owns a terrific save percentage during the month of November, covering six starts. He and Robin Lehner have provided Chicago with a steady, veteran tandem.
