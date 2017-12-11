Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 31 saves to stymie Coyotes
Crawford stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's win over the Coyotes.
The veteran netminder has now started two games since returning from an undisclosed injury, stopping 57 of 60 shots in back-to-back victories. The 32-year-old owns a 13-7-2 record on the season with a solid .932 save percentage. Crawford is one of the best fantasy netminders around and he's wasted no time reminding fantasy goers of his value. Make sure you get him in your lineup, as Crawford is at the top of his game right now and is as reliable as they come.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Between posts Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 26 shots in overtime victory•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Friday against Buffalo•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Designated for IR•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Allows four in loss to Stars•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...