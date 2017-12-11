Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 31 saves to stymie Coyotes

Crawford stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's win over the Coyotes.

The veteran netminder has now started two games since returning from an undisclosed injury, stopping 57 of 60 shots in back-to-back victories. The 32-year-old owns a 13-7-2 record on the season with a solid .932 save percentage. Crawford is one of the best fantasy netminders around and he's wasted no time reminding fantasy goers of his value. Make sure you get him in your lineup, as Crawford is at the top of his game right now and is as reliable as they come.