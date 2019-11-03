Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 40 saves, avoids injury
Crawford allowed four goals on 44 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
Crawford missed 5:18 in the contest while being checked for a possible concussion after taking a shot off the head. He turned out to be fine, and gave the Blackhawks a realistic chance at escaping Staples Center with two points in the standings. Instead, Crawford dropped to 1-4-1 with a 3.74 GAA and an .892 save percentage in six appearances. All things considered, look for Robin Lehner to tend the road goal in Anaheim on Sunday.
