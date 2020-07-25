Crawford, who missed the first 12 days of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, was a full participant in Saturday's practice.

Crawford looked a bit rusty following his lengthy self-quarantine, but he'll have several practices as well as an exhibition game against St. Louis to help get himself prepared ahead of next Saturday's Game 1 against the Oilers. The 35-year-old backstop compiled a 16-20-3 record while posting a 2.77 GAA and .917 save percentage in 40 appearances during the regular season.