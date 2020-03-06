Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making fifth straight start

Crawford will start between the pipes in Friday's road matchup with Detroit, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford has been on a roll recently, picking up four straight wins while posting an admirable 2.22 GAA and .936 save percentage. He'll try to help keep the Blackhawks' playoff hopes alive by picking up his 16th win of the campaign in a highly favorable road matchup with a cellar-dwelling Red Wings club that's 10-22-2 at home this year.