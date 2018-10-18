Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making long awaited return

Crawford will patrol the blue paint versus the Coyotes on Thursday.

Crawford will be making his first start in nearly 10 months after suffering a concussion back on Dec. 23. It's hard to know what to expect out of the Montreal native after such a lengthy absence, but fantasy owners will no doubt be hoping he can return to the 50-plus game, 30-plus win performer he was from 2013-17. In order to create room on the 23-man roster for Crawford, the team will send Luke Johnson down to the minors, rather than netminder Anton Forsberg.