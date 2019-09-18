Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making preseason debut
Crawford (groin) is in line to get the start in goal for Wednesday's exhibition matchup with the Red Wings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Crawford missed last year's season finale due to a groin injury, but he's now fully healthy and ready to shake the rust off ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. The 34-year-old had a down year in 2018-19 behind a porous Chicago defense, compiling a 14-18-5 record while posting a 2.93 GAA and .908 save percentage in 39 appearances, but the Blackhawks made a concerted effort to improve their defense this offseason, adding Olli Maatta and Calvin de Haan via a pair of trades, setting Crawford up for a potential bounce-back campaign. However, the team also added Robin Lehner via free agency, and the two netminders are expected to split the load pretty evenly, so Crawford will probably only make 40-45 starts this season.
