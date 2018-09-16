Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making progress towards return

Crawford (upper body) is showing "good progress" in his on-ice workouts, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford is still dealing with some lingering symptoms from a concussion he suffered last December, but there's finally some positive news regarding his health. Currently, there's no timetable for his return but it appears there's a chance he'll be ready to start the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories