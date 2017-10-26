Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making start Friday
Crawford will man the crease for Friday's tilt with Nashville, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Having long been considered to be a member of the league's top-tier of goalies, Crawford has begun 2017-18 at what would be a career-best pace, allowing 2.13 goals per game and owning a .937 save percentage. Crawford will be looking to maintain this elite level of play Friday when he takes on a Predators team that has lost consecutive games and scored just five goals over their last three contests.
