Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: May miss rest of season

The Blackhawks are "not as optimistic" about Crawford (concussion) playing this season as they were previously, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.

There's still a small chance Crawford will see some game action before the 2017-18 campaign comes to a close, but with the Blackhawks all but eliminated from the playoffs, there's no reason to rush him back before he's fully healthy. It would be an understatement to say this has been a disappointing season for Crawford, as he was playing quite well prior to his injury, compiling a 16-9-2 record while posting a 2.27 GAA and .929 save percentage in 28 appearances. If Chicago ultimately decides to shut him down for the final 12 games of the campaign, the focus will shift to how Crawford's recovery progresses during the offseason.