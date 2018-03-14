Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: May miss rest of season
The Blackhawks are "not as optimistic" about Crawford (concussion) playing this season as they were previously, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.
There's still a small chance Crawford will see some game action before the 2017-18 campaign comes to a close, but with the Blackhawks all but eliminated from the playoffs, there's no reason to rush him back before he's fully healthy. It would be an understatement to say this has been a disappointing season for Crawford, as he was playing quite well prior to his injury, compiling a 16-9-2 record while posting a 2.27 GAA and .929 save percentage in 28 appearances. If Chicago ultimately decides to shut him down for the final 12 games of the campaign, the focus will shift to how Crawford's recovery progresses during the offseason.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Participates in off-ice workout•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Returns to practice•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will join teammates in Arizona•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not travelling with team•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Resumes skating Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...