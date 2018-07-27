Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: May not be ready for training camp
Crawford (upper body) isn't sure if he'll be back to 100 percent in time for training camp, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Crawford also told reporters he's "been coming along" Friday, but he's evidently not ready to commit to the idea that he'll be ready to rock once training camp opens in September. Nonetheless, it's encouraging to hear Crawford speak to the media about his condition at all, as this is the first time he's made a public statement about his health since suffering his upper-body injury in late December. The Blackhawks brought in veteran netminder Cam Ward on a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason, which means Crawford will likely have a lighter workload than his usual 55-plus games in 2018-19, but he'll still be a desirable option in all fantasy formats if he's able to stay healthy.
