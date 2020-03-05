Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Nabs start Thursday
Crawford will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Oilers, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Crawford has upped his game in the crease of late, collecting three straight wins while posting a 1.96 GAA and a .949 save percentage over that span. While the Blackhawks are a longshot to earn a playoff bid, a hot streak from the veteran could keep the team on the fringes of contention down the stretch run. He will aim to keep the good times rolling Thursday in a tough matchup versus an Oilers team riding a three-game win streak of its own.
