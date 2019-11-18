Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Nearly perfect in victory
Crawford made 33 saves Sunday in a 4-1 win over Buffalo.
It was the second straight win for Crawford, who had his shutout bid spoiled by Jack Eichel midway through the third period after a Chicago turnover. After a rough October (.888 save percentage), Crawford has completely turned things around in November, posting a 2.38 GAA and .937 save percentage in five appearances for the month. He and teammate Robin Lehner have provided the Blackhawks with outstanding goaltending in recent weeks and are starting to get the offensive support to go with it.
