Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: No success in Vegas

Crawford let in five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Crawford actually kept the Golden Knights off the board in the first period, but a three-goal middle frame sunk the netminder. The 34-year-old dropped to 6-8-2 with a 3.02 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 17 games this year. Given the rough performance from Crawford, it will likely be Robin Lehner in goal Thursday in Arizona.