Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: No timeline for return

Crawford is still in the NHL's concussion protocol and remains on injured reserve, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

It appears as though Crawford hasn't made much progress since suffering his injury Dec. 16 against San Jose, which unfortunately doesn't come as a surprise considering he was sidelined for nearly 10 months with a concussion he sustained in December of 2017. The Blackhawks are still hoping to have the veteran netminder back at some point this season, but they'll obviously proceed with extreme caution given Crawford's injury history. Collin Delia has emerged as Chicago's starter during Crawford's absence, making him a must-add player in all formats.