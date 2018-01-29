Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not going on trip
Crawford (concussion) did not skate over the weekend and will not join the Blackhawks on their upcoming road trip.
Chicago is going to be on the road for three games, which means that Jeff Glass or Anton Forsberg will have to start for at least those contests. The soonest Crawford could return is Tuesday, February 6, when the Blackhawks host the Flames.
