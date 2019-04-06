Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not in lineup for finale
Crawford (groin) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford hurt his groin in Friday's game versus the Stars, so the Blackhawks don't want to risk further injury. He will end the season with a .908 save percentage, a 2.93 GAA and a 14-18-5 record.
