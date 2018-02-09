Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not travelling with team
Crawford (concussion) didn't make the trip to Minnesota for Saturday's game against the Wild, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.
Chicago has two more road games against the Coyotes and Golden Knights following Saturday's match, so it appears as though Crawford's next opportunity to return to action likely won't come until Thursday against Anaheim. However, the Blackhawks are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, so if they continue to struggle during their three-game road trip, they could opt to shut down their starting netminder for the rest of the season in order to ensure he'll be back to 100 percent heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
