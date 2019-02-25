Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Off injured reserve

Crawford (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Monday.

Crawford has been out since Dec. 16 after suffering his second serious concussion in recent years. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old wasn't playing well prior to his injury, as he has a 3.28 GAA and .902 save percentage in 23 appearances. However, with only Cam Ward to vie for playing time with, Crawford could see plenty of action down the stretch.

