Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: On ice prior to practice

Crawford (concussion) did some on-ice work prior to Monday's practice session, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crawford remains without a timeline to return, though coach Jeremy Colliton did say he expects the netminder to return before the end of the season. The next step for the veteran will be to join his teammates at practice, with everything pretty much status quo until then. At best, fantasy owners should probably consider Crawford week-to-week.