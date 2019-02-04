Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: On ice prior to practice
Crawford (concussion) did some on-ice work prior to Monday's practice session, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford remains without a timeline to return, though coach Jeremy Colliton did say he expects the netminder to return before the end of the season. The next step for the veteran will be to join his teammates at practice, with everything pretty much status quo until then. At best, fantasy owners should probably consider Crawford week-to-week.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Resumes skating•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: No timeline for return•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back on injured reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Leaves game due to injury•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...