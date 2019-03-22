Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Outdueled by Hart
Crawford stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.
Crawford was good, but Philadelphia's Carter Hart (40 saves) was just better. While Crawford's owners can take some consolation in the fact that Philadelphia's third goal came into an empty net, the regulation loss is a devastating turn for Chicago's slim playoff hopes. Crawford had been avoiding regulation losses with aplomb, posting a 5-0-1 record in the six starts leading up to this one.
