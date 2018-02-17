Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Participates in off-ice workout

Crawford (concussion) was spotted working out off the ice while his teammates skated Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Myers added that coach Joel Quenneville hopes Crow can return to the ice before long. However, with the Blackhawks' playoff hopes almost completely squashed, there should be no urgency in having him come back. It doesn't appear that the club has any immediate plans to shut him down for the season, though.

