Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Crawford will square off against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.

Considering Crawford's career record versus Montreal is 7-0-2 with a 1.55 GAA and .951 save percentage, it is no wonder coach Joel Quenneville opted to start Anton Forsberg for Monday's matchup with Toronto and save Crawford. The 32-year-old has faced 62 shots on the year so far -- giving up a pair of goals -- and will look to extend his undefeated streak.