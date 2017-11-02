Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Perfect in victory
Crawford shut down the Flyers, turning aside all 35 shots in Wendesday's 3-0 victory.
Making Crawford's night more impressive was the fact that eight shots came on the power play for the Flyers, and he stood tall for the Hawks on all of them. Letting eight shots on three power plays reach the net is troubling, but Crawford is strong enough that he can produce even when his defense isn't a top-tie unit.
