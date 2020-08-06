Crawford stopped 25 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

It looked like Crawford was going to take a second straight defeat until the Blackhawks scored twice in the final six minutes to get the win. Crawford has allowed 13 goals on 92 shots, an .859 save percentage, through three games, but he's picked up two wins. Expect the 35-year-old to be back between the pipes Friday in Game 4 as the Blackhawks attempt to clinch the series.