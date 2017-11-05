Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Pitches second straight shutout Saturday
Crawford stopped all 24 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Devan Dubnyk was the busier netminder, but Crawford came up with some big stops and boosted his save percentage up to an impressive .945 in the process. Crawford is sporting a solid 7-4-0 record through 12 appearances and is one of the most reliable fantasy netminders around. Look for the 32-year-old to continue seeing a very heavy workload moving forward and be a prime source of fantasy production in the cage.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Perfect in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Wednesday against Philadelphia•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Records seven saves in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in 2-1 loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making start Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...