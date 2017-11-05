Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Pitches second straight shutout Saturday

Crawford stopped all 24 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout in Saturday's win over the Wild.

Devan Dubnyk was the busier netminder, but Crawford came up with some big stops and boosted his save percentage up to an impressive .945 in the process. Crawford is sporting a solid 7-4-0 record through 12 appearances and is one of the most reliable fantasy netminders around. Look for the 32-year-old to continue seeing a very heavy workload moving forward and be a prime source of fantasy production in the cage.