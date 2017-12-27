Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Placed on IR
The Blackhawks placed Crawford (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Crawford didn't look like himself in his last two outings, posting a horrendous 5.72 GAA and .759 save percentage in back-to-back losses, so it appears as though a nagging injury may have been affecting his play. The 32-year-old netminder will be eligible to return Sunday against the Flames, but Chicago has yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for Crawford's recovery. Anton Forsberg will take over as the Blackhawks' starter in the meantime.
