Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Placed on IR

The Blackhawks placed Crawford (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Crawford didn't look like himself in his last two outings, posting a horrendous 5.72 GAA and .759 save percentage in back-to-back losses, so it appears as though a nagging injury may have been affecting his play. The 32-year-old netminder will be eligible to return Sunday against the Flames, but Chicago has yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for Crawford's recovery. Anton Forsberg will take over as the Blackhawks' starter in the meantime.